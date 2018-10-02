Columbia Gas restoration plan includes 3,000 workers, 200 construction crews

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-phase construction project aimed at restoring gas to those impacted by the Merrimack Valley explosions and fires will utilize 3,000 workers spread across 200 crews, Columbia Gas announced Tuesday. The company says it hopes to complete the project by Nov. 19 with the progressive restoration of customers’ service.

Columbia Gas shared an outline of the plan its website, which includes eight work zones, further defined into 63 projects, running in parallel across Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover.

The three main areas of work are:

Making Your Home or Business “Gas Ready:” Construction crews will install the main gas line on your street that brings gas into the area and lines connecting your home or business to the main line.

Construction crews will install the main gas line on your street that brings gas into the area and lines connecting your home or business to the main line. Making Your Home or Business “House Ready:” Assessment teams will, if they have not already, visit your home or business to assess your natural gas appliances and piping, and review options with you. Upon completion of repairs, we will test natural gas lines for safety and install appliances.

Assessment teams will, if they have not already, visit your home or business to assess your natural gas appliances and piping, and review options with you. Upon completion of repairs, we will test natural gas lines for safety and install appliances. Natural Gas Service Relight: To restore natural gas service to your home or business, all work inside and outside your home or business must first be completed. Once your home or business is both “Gas Ready” and “House Ready,” a Columbia Gas representative will visit your home or business, perform additional safety checks and restore your natural gas service.

Columbia Gas and contracted construction teams have already begun the restoration program in all three communities.

The “Gas Ready” scope of work includes the installation of approximately 45 miles of pipeline and 6,100 service lines, providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and enhanced safety features.

One person was killed and several people were injured when a series of natural gas-related blasts rocked the region on Sept. 13.

