BOSTON (WHDH) - During a public improvement hearing in Boston Thursday, a commission will weigh a petition to change the name of Yawkey Way.

The Red Sox petitioned to have it changed back to its original name, Jersey Street.

In a statement, the team said that “restoring the Jersey Street name is intended to reinforce that Fenway Park is inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Yawkey Way was named after former Red Sox owner Thomas Yawkey in 1977. His name has been criticized recently because of his resistance to integration.

Yawkey owned the Red Sox from 1933 to 1976 and presided over the last franchise in Major League Baseball to field a black player. That was in 1959, more than a decade after Jackie Robinson played for the Dodgers.

