BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Communities across the Commonwealth will be honoring service members who made the ultimate sacrifice with Memorial Day ceremonies and parades this weekend.

In Braintree, the third annual Flags for our Families tribute features fifty full-size American flags that have been installed and displayed on the lawn of the Braintree Public Safety Complex, and a ceremony will be held to honor the memory of those who have passed and to recognize their sacrifices.

The public is invited to participate in a short ceremony on Saturday.

