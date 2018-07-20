Community honoring service member from Peabody recently ambushed in Afghanistan

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local community is honoring a service member from Peabody whose unit was recently ambushed in Afghanistan.

Hunter Josselyn, a graduate from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School in 2016, suffered two gunshot wounds during the ambush that also injured one other service member and killed another, according to Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt.

Josselyn underwent extensive emergency surgery and now faces a long road to recovery with his family, including his wife Sara and their 11-week-old daughter.

To show support for Josselyn and all service members protecting the United States, Bettencourt is asking the community to wear red this Friday and every Friday this summer.

“RED stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, and is a national mission to show solidarity and support for our troops until every military service person returns home to their families,” he wrote on Facebook.

Bettencourt is also dedicating the Aug. 5 fireworks display at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School in Josselyn’s honor.

