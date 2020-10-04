Community pulls together to get Attleboro girl with autism hard-to-find Spaghettios

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A girl from Attleboro with autism is happy that she is finally able to eat Spaghettios again.

Ashlyn MacDonald received almost 800 cans of Spaghettios after her mom took to social media to ask for donations. Spaghettios were in limited stock due to the pandemic and they happen to be Ashlyn’s favorite.

“They sent us 782 cans,” Ashlyn’s mother Crystal said.

Crystal said she and her family couldn’t find the canned spaghetti at the start of the pandemic, and Ashlyn wouldn’t eat other variations of the meal. She then posted online to ask for help and strangers were able to donate a supply.

The story quickly went viral and has caught the eye of other parents of children with autism.

“I never imagined that anyone else had a kiddo that would only eat one thing,” Crystal said.

Now the family is hoping to spread awareness about organizations working to help those with autism, including Arc of Bristol County, whose mission is to support those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The organization’s president and CEO Michael Andrade is thankful for the family’s support.

“I never underestimate the power of good,” Andrade said, reminding people to seek out those with special needs during the pandemic.

Crystal also wants people to know she and her daughter are grateful for the kindness of strangers.

“Kindness is the first thing we can do for any family because you feel so alone as a parent of a different child,” she said.

