Community, religious leaders gather for peaceful public action event in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Community and religious leaders came together Monday night for yet another peaceful public action event.

Prophetic Resistance Boston took a knee for justice in honor of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis after police knelt on his neck last week.

Dozens attended the event to pray and protest against racial injustice perpetrated against men and women of color across the country.

Religious leaders urged people to stay peaceful even after witnessing a litany of frustrating events.

“In times like this it’s easy to react and we believe if we come together and take some time to reflect we can do more than react,” Reverand Edwin Johnson Of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church said. “We can act in a way that’ll hopefully get us past this and rebuild those bonds.”

Following a number of speeches and prayers, participants knelt for nine minutes in remembrance of Floyd.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)