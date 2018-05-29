Community remembers 16-year-old shot, killed in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester community came together Monday to remember a teenager who was shot in killed in Worcester. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Sidney Krow Jr.

Dozens of people gathered on the basketball courts at University Park Monday, lighting candles and playing games in his memory.

“You know, that was my best friend,” Najah said. “He loved everybody, everybody was his friend. No matter who it was, could’ve been your grandfather, your little brother, your little cousin, he was friends with everybody.”

“It was not gang-related whatsoever.”

Henry Prince, Sidney’s grandfather, recalled going to the Boys and Girls Club to play basketball with Sidney.

“He was just a good grandson,” Prince added.

Sidney’s friends also spoke on Sunday about how the 16-year-old was loved by all.

“Everybody loved him, he was just someone that was always around,” Krow’s friend, William Everson said Sunday. “If you wanted to talk to someone, he was that kid that if you were sad, he’ll go put a smile on your face.”

Sidney’s death marks the first homicide in the city this year and the first fatal shooting since 2016.

Sidney and some friends were walking back to a nearby house around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when shots rang out on Holland Road, according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found four teens trying to help their friend.

A man was seen getting into a vehicle and driving off after the shooting, police said. Krow’s friends told 7News they believe the shooting was random.

No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.

The family thanked everyone for their support and asked those who are interested in helping with Sidney’s funeral costs to donate on their GoFundMe page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)