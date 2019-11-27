Commuter rail trains delayed after car gets stuck on tracks in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Trains on the Framingham/Worcester line were delayed Wednesday night after a car got stuck on the tracks.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials said Commuter Rail trains were forced to travel at a slower pace while crews inspected the potential damage.

The passenger in the vehicle and several witnesses assisted in the car’s removal.

It is still unclear how the car ended up on the tracks.

Regular service has resumed.

