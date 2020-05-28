Eating a meal at a restaurant can be difficult for people who want to wear masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, so one company came up with a solution.

Your Social Mask created a face covering for people to wear that features a fold for people to open to drink and eat, and then close when it comes time to socialize.

It was developed by a forward-thinking team looking to help restaurant, travel, entertainment, sporting and event industries reopen.

The masks are made in New York or Vietnam and shipped from the company’s warehouse outside of Boston.

They are machine-wash safe and cost $30 for a two-pack.

Your Social Mask says they will donate a percentage of net profits to support World Central Kitchen and Restaurant Strong Fund.

