CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Concord, New Hampshire firefighters teamed up to help a dog who was trapped inside a 25-foot-deep pipe.

Zoey, a St. Bernard mix that had been missing for 10 days was finally brought to safety around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning when the rescue crews were called to help her.

They said the mission took some special equipment but Zoey is doing well now.

