Concord, NH woman arrested in crash that killed bicyclist

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist in Concord last year, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a bicyclist at the intersection of Tenney Street and Parmenter Road about 10:51 a.m. on Sept. 5 found Patrick Bettens, 41, of Concord, suffering from injuries he would later succumb to, according to Concord New Hampshire police.

The driver that hit him, Jessica Warren, 41, was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday on charges including vehicular assault, driving with a suspended license, second offense. She is due to appear in Concord District Court on April 1.

In a statement, police said, “Evidence gathered during the course of the investigation determined that Ms. Warren was responsible for the crash in that she did not exercise due care in the operation of her vehicle and that she could have avoided colliding with Mr. Bettens’ bicycle.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord Police Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600.

