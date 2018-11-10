Confirmed case of the measles in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A confirmed case of the measles was identified in a pediatric patient at Lowell Community Health Center last Thursday.

The Lowell Health Department and Massachusetts Department of Public Health began collaborating to identify individuals potentially exposed to the viral infection.

Anyone who was in the main lobby, pediatric waiting room, or lab at the Lowell CHC between 12:53 p.m. and 5:22 p.m. on Nov. 8 may have been exposed to the measles.

Anyone already vaccinated is not at risk, according to the Lowell CHC. Additionally, anyone born before 1957 is likely immune.

The Lowell CHC asks that anyone who may be at risk for exposure go in for testing to determine immunity and to get immunized.

For more information, call Lowell Community Health Center at 978-937-9700.

