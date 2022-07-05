BOSTON (WHDH) - Congress Street under the Government Center parking garage will be closed to pedestrians and traffic for the rest of the summer as demolition resumes at the site, officials said.

The area between New Hardon Road and Sudbury Street will be closed starting July 11.

Demolition at the site has been on hold since March, when several floors collapsed and killed a construction worker. The collapse also led to the MBTA shutting the Haymarket Station due to damage concerns.

