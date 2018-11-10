Congressman Seth Moulton hosts fourth annual Veterans Town Hall in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Veterans came together for the fourth annual Veterans Town Hall event in Marblehead on Saturday.

The event, hosted by Congressman Seth Moulton, aims to show support to veterans across the area while giving them a chance to share their stories.

“This is literally the most meaningful thing I’ve done as a member of Congress, is to start this tradition of Veterans Town Halls,” Moulton said. “The first one was three years ago here in Marblehead and now they’ve spread across the country.”

The event featured more than a dozen speakers telling their stories about life in the military.

“It’s an opportunity for veterans to share a little bit about their experience, how it affects them back home, with the community that they served,” Moulton said.

These veterans say the community has always supported them and they’re happy to be able to share their stories.

“Massachusetts really takes care of their veterans—the best out of any other state,” Chris Bonaccolta, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said. “I think the communities here really do support those that they send away and that come back.”

Congressman Moulton, a Marine combat veteran, says he hopes the town hall events inspire others to serve in the military, too.

