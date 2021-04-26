Conn. truck driver charged with motor vehicle homicide after allegedly rear-ending car in Becket

BECKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut truck driver is facing a charge of motor vehicle homicide after a man died following a three-car crash in Becket Friday.

Officials said Stanley Kardys, 67, of West Granby failed to brake properly when approaching slower traffic near the 15-mile marker on I-90 at 4:30 p.m. and rear-ended a Toyota Camry, which then struck a Toyota Sienna. The driver of the Camry, Gary Litwin, 69, of Ludlow, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The passenger of the Camry, a 66-year-old Ludlow woman, and the driver of the Sienna, a 39-year-old Springfield woman, were taken to the hospital. Kardys was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent driving.

