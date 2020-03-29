Connecticut gets federal help to fight the coronavirus

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Connecticut, allowing federal help for state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in parts of the state affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The declaration, which was approved Saturday, makes federal funding available for emergency protective measures.

Police and firefighters who are awaiting coronavirus test results or have relatives who have been exposed to the virus will be able to move into a University of New Haven dormitory in the coming days, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Yale University, which initially declined his request to make rooms available promptly, said Saturday that the university would make 300 beds available for first responders and hospital personnel by the end of this coming week.

