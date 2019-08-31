Connecticut Gov spends $17k to finance tribute to Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s 65-year-old governor spent $17,000 of his own money to finance a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival.

Ned Lamont, who says his parents would not let him attend the festival in New York, hosted a concert Friday at the annual fair in Woodstock, Connecticut, which included a battle of the bands.

Lamont, wearing a tie-dyed T-shirt and dancing, served as a judge for the bands, who were required to play at least one song from the original Woodstock.

The winner, a band called “Last Licks,” received $7,500.

Lamont, a Democrat, was joined on stage by Republican state Sen. George Logan, of Ansonia, who played a Jimi Hendrix-style national anthem on his guitar , just as he had done at Lamont’s inaugural ball in January.

