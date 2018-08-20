Connecticut men arrested after more than 100 people overdose on ‘K2’

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WHDH) - Two Connecticut men were arrested Monday for allegedly selling synthetic marijuana just days after more than 100 people in New Haven overdosed on a suspected bad batch of the drug in a 24-hour span, police said.

John Arthur Parker, 53, is charged with possession of narcotics and the sale of hallucinogens. Felix Melendez, 37, who police say has 37 prior arrests, is charged with possession of narcotics and intent to sell.

“K2” samples tested by drug officials came back positive for Fubinaca, which is synthetic cannabinoid, according to the New Haven Police Department. They say it’s a drug that acts as a potent agonist for the cannabinoid receptors.

People started falling ill on Aug. 15, mostly on the New Haven Green near Yale University. No deaths have been reported, and officials said most patients have been discharged.

An investigation is ongoing.

