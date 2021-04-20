Conservancy shares photos of largest shark ever tagged off Cape Cod

(WHDH) — The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Tuesday shared photos of the largest shark ever to be tagged in the waters off Cape Cod.

Curly, an 18-foot female white shark, was spotted feeding on a humpback whale carcass off the coast of the Cape in 2010, the conservancy said in a tweet.

“Named for her unusually curled dorsal fin, Curly would become the first white shark filmed underwater in the Atlantic Ocean in over 30 years and the fifth white shark tagged for Dr. Greg Skomal’s white shark study,” the conservancy explained.

A photo captured by Ocean Aerials pilot Wayne Davis showed Curly spanning about half the length of a research boat.

Curly has not been seen since 2012.

