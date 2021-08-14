BOSTON (WHDH) - People of all abilities hit Constitution Beach in East Boston Saturday as part of a promotion for accessible recreation.

Triangle, Inc. hosted Beach Ability with the support of the state’s Universal Access program to call attention to programs that make public beaches accessible to people living with disabilities. Save The Harbor/Save The Bay donated wheelchairs to the event.

“Why are we doing this? It’s really to signal that there are accessibility resources like the floating wheelchairs, the sand wheelchairs, the mobility mats that do make these public beaches open and available to everybody regardless of your physical or emotional ability,” said Chris Mancini of Save The Harbor/Save The Bay.

