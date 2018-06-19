CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WHDH) — A van fell into a sinkhole at a multi-family home in Rhode Island Friday night.

The van was parked in the driveway when it partially dropped into the cellar of the Central Falls home.

Several people were in the building at the time but officials said no one was hurt.

Construction work may have caused the foundation of the home to crumble, according to Central Falls Fire Chief Robert Bradley.

“Wood flow was removed and some shoveling was being done to the dirt,” Bradley said. “When that happened, the whole left-hand side, the driveway side of the building became compromised and collapsed.”

The American Red Cross has been helping residents find temporary homes.

