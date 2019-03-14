Construction to begin soon on Tobin Bridge, Route 1

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation officials are telling travelers to be prepared for construction on the Tobin Bridge and Route 1 in Chelsea.

Starting April 1, the Tobin Bridge will be reduced to two lanes. Then, in May, Route 1 will also be reduced to two lanes.

Officials say crews will be making much-needed repairs to the bridge, which was built in the 1950s.

They’re encouraging commuters to take the train or find other routes and to stay off the roads while the work gets done.

“Especially when the project starts up is when we expect to see the most delays and congestion,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “This is a tough route to begin with. This is going to be a difficult project to do over the next couple of years. We’re urging people to find other routes to get in and out of the city.”

The construction is expected to take two years.

