Construction worker falls 30 feet from staging in downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction worker was injured Friday after falling 30 feet from staging in downtown Boston, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the area of 50 Causeway St. for a report of a construction accident found an injured worker on the ground, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was stabilized and taken to an area hospital.

There was no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries but they were said to be conscious and alert.

No additional details were immediately available.

