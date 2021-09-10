(WHDH) — A construction worker has been fired from his job after a now-viral video showed him harassing a group of women over the bikinis they were wearing at a beach over Labor Day weekend.

Logan Dorn was terminated by Mighty Hand Construction following an investigation into his alleged behavior while on a beach in North Colorado, the company said in a statement.

In a video shared on TikTok by one of the beachgoers, ggarbagefairy, Dorn could be seen approaching the women and referring to their swimsuits as “pornography.”

“Take young eyes into consideration they don’t need to see pornography,” Dorn could be heard telling the women. “You’re flaunting your stuff…You look around and you’re the only thing that sticks out because your whole body is showing.”

Several of the women in the video responded to Dorn, saying, “Don’t look at me!” and “Why are you looking at me?”

In the statement, Dorn’s employer wrote, “Mighty Hand Construction does not condone Logan’s behavior in the videos, nor do his actions reflect our values as a company. Mighty Hand strives to be a place of business where all are treated with utmost respect and acceptance, and actions by our employees which go against those values will not be tolerated.”

Dorn took to TikTok on Wednesday to refute the allegations, saying in a three-minute video, “God will vindicate me.”

