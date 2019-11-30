Convicted sex offender being investigated for child pornography in RI

CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a convicted child rapist for allegedly having child pornography in Rhode Island, officials said.

Officers searched the Cranston, Rhode Island home of 52-year-old Richard Gardner, who was convicted of multiple child rapes in the 1980s. Police said they received a tip that Gardner may have child pornography and took his phone, media storage device and other documents.

Gardner has not been arrested and is not facing any charges.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)