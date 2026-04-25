Happy Saturday! It was a beautiful day. We’ll have another nice day for your Sunday, and for the start of the week, too.

First, evening temperatures will hover in the 40s with overnight lows into the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. There may be a stray shower this evening or overnight for areas south, but that’s about it.

Most of us will see dry skies for your Sunday with the clouds hanging around. Again, a stray chance for a spot shower on the south coast early, but that’s all.

Even with the clouds, highs will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be a bit cooler at the coast, though, in the low to mid 50s.

Monday will be another dry day! It’ll be a bit chilly in the morning in the 30s but the ample sunshine will warm us into the low 60s. It will be cooler in the 50s at the coast, though.

Tuesday will be a repeat day, just not as warm. There will be tons of sunshine, lows will start in the 30s with highs into the upper 50s. It’ll be cooler at the coast again. Wednesday we start near 40 with highs into the mid 50s. We will see chances for rain return late in the day and peak throughout the day Thursday. Thursday: rain and the mid 50s.

Friday will feature more rain chances with highs into the upper 50s. Saturday: more chances for showers with highs in the mid 50s. And it seems like this cooler trend is here to stay into the first week of May. Stay tuned!