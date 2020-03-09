Coronavirus testing tents set up outside Boston hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Special coronavirus testing tents have been set up outside Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital as the number of presumptive positive cases in Massachusetts continues to climb.

The tents are only being used to test individuals who have been exposed to someone with coronavirus or who meet specific CDC criteria, according to the hospital.

“We understand that many people are eager to be screened but at this time COVID-19 testing is not open to members of the general public. Individuals who have questions about whether they should be tested should contact their primary care providers,” the hospital said in a statement.

The number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases in the Bay State doubled to 27 over the weekend, health officials announced.

As of March 4, 719 Massachusetts residents have been subject to self-quarantine because of COVID-19. Of those, 470 people have completed monitoring and are no longer quarantined, while 249 are currently quarantined. State officials update the statistics online each Wednesday.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

