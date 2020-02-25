Cotuit rollover crash leaves man trapped underneath SUV, woman stuck inside

COTUIT, Mass. (WHDH) — A rollover crash in Cotuit late Monday night left a man trapped underneath an SUV and a woman stuck inside.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 130 just before 11:30 p.m. found an SUV on its roof, a 35-year-old man trapped underneath after being ejected, and a 34-year-old woman stuck inside, according to Cotuit Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

Firefighters used airbags and the Jaws of Life to lift the vehicle and remove the two people.

The man was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital and the woman was taken to Providence Hospital.

Both occupants were conscious but the extent of their injuries have not been released.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

