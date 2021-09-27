QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Quincy High School student accused of bringing a gun to school has been placed under arrest.

Administrators say they jumped into action after overhearing the boy tell another student about the gun, in the bathroom. However, before Quincy police could arrive, school officials say he took off with that gun and tried to board a train at nearby North Quincy MBTA station.

“It could have ended much worse,” one parent told 7NEWS.

Police say they were able to stop the train before the boy could get on. He was taken into custody and the gun was confiscated without incident.

The student is part of the “GOALS” program — an alternative school for students with behavioral problems.

School officials say the boy never made any threats but admitted to having the gun because he did not feel safe outside school.

Parents were notified of the incident, but one parent, who did not want to be identified, said it worries her the campus never went on lockdown.

“I think if there’s a report of a gun, whether on a student or citizen outside of the school, that the school should be put in lockdown and parents should be notified,” she said.

Superintendent Kevin J. Mulvey told 7NEWS school resource officers were with the boy until he ran off campus which is why they never called for a lockdown.

“Up until today, I’ve felt very confident in them keeping her safe and now I’m just not so sure,” the parent said.

