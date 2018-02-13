ALBUQUERQUE, NM (WHDH) — A couple in New Mexico is continue a decades-old tradition this Valentines Day.

It started back in 1979 when Ron Kramer bought Donna a box of chocolates.

The store said if you bring back the same box next year, they would refill it and only charge him for the chocolates, so he has been doing just that for 39 years.

Donna has been suffering from dementia, so Ron said he enjoys the time he has left with her.

Ron added that he lets the employees at the chocolate store pick what goes in the box every year. However, he makes sure there are a few dark chocolate cremes because those are Donna’s favorite.

