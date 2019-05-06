Couple loses custody of son after opting to treat cancer with CBD oil instead of chemotherapy

(WHDH) — A judge recently ordered a three-year-old cancer patient be turned over to his maternal grandparents after his parents decided to end his chemotherapy to treat his disease with marijuana-infused oils.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Noah McAdams, of Florida, was found last week in Kentucky with his parents, Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Bal, who turned down additional treatment for his acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the parents failed to show up for an appointment at a children’s hospital in St. Petersburg after they decided to treat their son’s cancer with CBD oils, fresh foods, and clean alkaline water. They then fled the state.

Authorities found the boy after an endangered child alert was issued on Monday.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that the boy will go home with his grandparents while a decision is made on whether his parents were within their rights to end his treatment, according to the newspaper.

Bland-Bal told KTRK-TV that they wanted to end the treatments because their son was suffering from “vicious mood swings.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)