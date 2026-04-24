ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A bride and groom made unforgettable memories at their wedding ceremony after smoke began to pour into the windows of their venue in Abington, prompting a response from the fire department.

Fire crews were called to the venue on Centre Avenue as smoke started pouring into the room. Tracey Granderson and her new husband Jack said they were in shock at the sight.

“As we are lining up for the wedding party to come in the fire alarm goes off,” Granderson said. “We all rush out of the building, we go outside, I’m telling everyone to stay calm and see what happens.”

Abington Fire Chief Jack Flynn said the fire sparked in a pizza shop that was connected to the wedding venue.

“They were in tuxedos, wedding gowns, the whole thing, so it was kind of chaotic,” Flynn said.

Flynn said crews were eventually able to put out the fire, and the couple was able to continue their day as planned.

“We got great news for you, that you are going to be able to continue your wedding, it’s going to be an incredible story for you going forward,” Flynn told the couple. “Just give us a few minutes, we actually have to move some hose lines out of the way so you aren’t tripping over fire hoses.”

In the end, the couple gained some unique photos to add to their wedding scrapbook in the future, as well as a dance floor that refused to burn out.

“The night went on as if nothing happened,” Granderson said. “And we had a walk out song and we changed it last minute. We changed it to Nelly’s Hot in Here, and walked out to that.”

The big day that started with a flare up, ended exactly as the newlyweds planned.

“I said it’s going to rain because it’s April, with the rain it comes a forever marriage, Granderson said. “But it didn’t rain, we had fire, so it’s going to last forever.”

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