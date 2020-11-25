COVID-19 testing sites in Boston see long lines on Thanksgiving Eve

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many of Massachusetts’ 300 coronavirus testing sites, including those in Boston, saw long lines of people looking to get tested before Thanksgiving.

Tufts Medical Center on Bennett Street had to stop taking walk-ins around 11 a.m. on Wednesday due to an overwhelming amount of people who were flocking to the hospital to get tested.

The hospital had to take the same action on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as well because of lengthy wait times.

Many Bay Staters are opting to get tested with the hopes of comfortably attending Thanksgiving gatherings, but Tufts officials say the turnaround time for tests is usually two to three days.

People who undergo a test on Wednesday likely won’t know if they have the virus before the holiday.

Drive-in sites were also seeing huge lines.

