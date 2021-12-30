BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that people attending First Night Boston will have the opportunity to get vaccinated at two nearby walk-in clinics.

“We are in a winter surge driven by the omicron variant and we need to take action to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities at large,” Wu said.

From noon to 7 p.m. in Copley Square near the BosTix booth, children and adults will be able to get vaccinated thanks to a partnership with Whittier Street Health Center.

Following the fireworks celebration at 7 p.m., vaccinations will resume until 11 p.m. inside the Boston Public Library’s Central Library in Copley Square through Boston Emergency Medical Services and the Boston Public Health Commission.

“This is really important that we want to make sure people that are coming, visiting Boston, coming into the city to enjoy the time with your family and friends remember that there will be a vaccination and booster clinic right on site,” Wu said. “We hope you take advantage of it.”

In addition to offering these clinics amid the surge of COVID-19 cases, city officials also announced that they are shifting indoor activities outdoors.

More information about First Night Boston can be found here.

We’re thrilled to share that we’ll provide on-site vaccinations and boosters in Copley Square tomorrow, and tomorrow night in @BPLBoston. Thank you @CityOfBoston & @MayorWu! #firstnightboston pic.twitter.com/ka7PxoLoWr — FirstNight (@FirstNight) December 30, 2021

