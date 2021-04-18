COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to open to Mass. residents 16 and older

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents 16 and older will become eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday.

This will open up vaccines to another 1.7 million people in the Bay State and Gov. Charlie Baker says it could take weeks to get everyone their shot.

“We’re working to get doses to eligible people as fast as we can but how fast we move will continue to depend on how fast we get doses from our friends in Washington,” he said.

Residents can book their spot at a mass vaccination site by pre-registering on the state’s website.

State leaders say 300,000 people have already taken their names off that list, meaning they may have gotten a shot sooner at a non-mass vaccination site or out of state.

Four regional collaboratives have been added to the preregistration system in Northboro, West Springfield, Palmer and Northampton.

“Our tech team continues to work hard to improve our website and user experience and is prepared for the influx in traffic that will occur before and on the 19th,” Baker said.

While state officials continue to wait for word on the paused Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they’re focusing on working with what they’ve got — Modern and Pfizer.

Baker says so far, the system is working.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much real-life data we have that demonstrates that folks who get vaccinated in large numbers present fewer cases and much fewer hospitalizations than they were just a few months ago,” he said.

Beginning Monday, neighboring New Hampshire is dropping their residency requirement for the vaccine, meaning a Mass. resident could get vaccinated across the state line.

