NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Northbridge Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a cow who has been missing since July 29, and has been roaming around town ever since.

On that day, the black cow was running around the Rockdale section of town, the department posted on Facebook.

Most recently, people spotted the cow in the area of Mcquades Lane. Police have been in touch with the owner and animal control.

Police ask that anyone who sees her calls dispatch at 508-234-6211.

