RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - A cow was spotted Monday running through the streets of Raynham.

7News viewer Kelly Tryda captured the runaway cow on video in the area of Pleasant Street near the LaLiberte School.

It’s not clear where the cow ran off from.

