JOHNSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - Residents in Johnston, Rhode Island got an unexpected visitor Thursday night.

A cow was caught on video roaming around the area of Merino and Cedar streets.

The cow was reportedly on its way to a slaughterhouse when it got loose, according to Johnston Police Chief Joseph P. Razza, who said officers are not actively looking for the cow but will try to corral it if they come upon it.

