NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The non-profit organization Cradles to Crayons has received a large delivery of back-to-school clothing ahead of the new school year.

The organization helps ensure children in low-income families have the clothes and supplies they need to begin a new school year. The donations were received at Jordan’s Furniture locations. This year marks the 10th year Cradles to Crayons has partnered with Jordan’s Furniture.

“I appreciate everything Cradles to Crayons does and it’s just a really special partnership that we’re really proud to do every single year,” said Michael Tatelman, co-CEO of Jordan’s Furniture.

“This is gonna help us get the children ready from head to toe, providing them with clothing they need to feel confident and ready to thrive at school,” said Cradles to Crayons Senior Director of Operations Marguerite Dowd.

Cradles to Crayons will hand out more than 300,000 items to children including more than 40,000 outfit packets.

