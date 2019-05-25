Crash, fuel spill delays holiday traffic on Rt. 28 in Chatham

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic rolled to a standstill on Route 28 in Chatham Saturday after a truck overturned on the side of the road causing fuel to leak onto the roadway.

Officers responding to reports of the crash around 1:30 p.m. found a truck overturned on the westbound side of the road, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

No injuries were reported but, the road was temporarily closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

