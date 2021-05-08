SUV crashes into pole, knocks out power in Holden

HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after an SUV crashed into a pole and knocked out power on a Holden street on Saturday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of Maiden and Bullard streets around 6:30 a.m. found a damaged car that had crashed into a utility pole. Police shut down the area of Maiden and Bullard streets as they investigated the crash.

The crash also took down wires, causing a power outage in the area. Holden Light Department responded to the scene to make repairs, according to police.

No one was injured, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

