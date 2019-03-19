FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WHDH) — A dash camera captured the dramatic moments when a car slammed into a parked tow truck in Ohio, crushing the tow truck driver’s leg.

Police in Fairview Park called a tow truck to have a car impounded after they say the driver did not have a valid license.

The tow truck driver was prepping the vehicle when another driver crashed head-on into the truck.

The driver became trapped under the bed of his truck, while the 35-year-old driver who caused the crash was left trapped in his car.

The tow truck driver underwent surgery to his leg on Monday morning, while the 35-year-old driver is recovering from serious injuries.

It is unclear why the driver lost control and slammed into the tow truck.

