HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Hampton left a car partially submerged in a river.

Police arrived on scene at the Taylor River Bridge on I-95 in Hampton at around 12:54 a.m. Saturday to find a Honda Pilot partially submerged in the water below.

The driver of the vehicle was taken out of the car and transported to a local hospital. Police said the driver was wearing her seatbelt which likely prevented serious injury.

Police determined that the car was traveling southbound when the vehicle traveled through the median, striking the bridge and going airborne which sent the vehicle rolling, landing on its passenger side.

State Police are still investigating the incident but said that distracted driving and speed were likely factors in the crash.

Three lanes on I-95 were closed for around two hours Saturday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)