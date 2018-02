ROGERS, MN (WHDH) — A crash on a Minnesota highway involved 32 cars and three tractor-trailers.

Police said one truck jack-knifed due to slippery conditions, eventually leading to the pile-up.

Five people were hurt, but they all have non-life-threatening injuries.

