NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-car crash shut down part of Beacon Street in Newton Wednesday, according to video captured by 7NEWS.

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene where two cars collided head-on; the front of both vehicles smashed in.

Police are on scene and have blocked off the area.

No word yet on the cause of the crash, or if anyone was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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