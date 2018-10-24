Crash with serious injuries shuts down I-95 in Boxford

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash with serious injuries has shut down a part of Interstate 95 in Boxford on Wednesday night.

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene of the crash on the southbound side of the highway near Route 97, according to state police.

All lanes on both sides of the highway have been closed.

No additional details were immediately available.

#MATraffic Rte 95S south of Rte 97 in Boxford. Serious PI at the scene. Rte 95 South, south of Rte 97 3 lanes shut down at this time. all lanes closed Rte 95 northbound for medflight — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 24, 2018

