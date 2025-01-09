BOSTON (WHDH) - A surprising sight in Boston is turning heads — but it’s no accident, it’s art.

The artwork, named “Alouette,” is a replica of a Canadian satellite from the 1960s designed to look like it crashed onto a car.

The piece is part of the city’s outdoor winter art exhibition, called “Winteractive.”

A number of displays are popping up throughout the city, including large, pink inflatables called “Mister Pink.” They’ve been spotted on buildings all over downtown Boston.

This is the second year “Winteractive” has installed artwork around the city for the public to enjoy.

