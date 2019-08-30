(WHDH) —Crew members and passengers recently stepped in to help a boy with autism on a United Airlines flight from San Diego to Houston.

Four-year-old Braysen usually loves to fly but he was having a lot of trouble on this particular flight, according to his mother Lori Gabriel.

She says he took off his seat belt before takeoff, saying he wanted to sit on the floor.

When his parents tried to get him back in his seat, Braysen began kicking and screaming, preventing the flight from taking off.

Flight attendants came to the aid of Braysen and moved the family to first class so he could sit in his mother’s lap with his father holding him during take-off.

They then let him sit on the floor for the remainder of the flight.

Gabriel says Braysen became calmer but continued to display behavioral problems. However, she added that the passengers were very welcoming, tolerant and helpful.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)