Crews across Bay State preparing for winter storm

Road crews are preparing for a winter storm that could bring up to six inches to parts of Massachusetts.

Worcester Public Works employees filled up the brine trucks on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s snowstorm, which has them pre-treating the roads for what they say will likely be an all-day affair.

“I don’t think it’ll be that bad in the beginning, probably the end where it starts to ice up, that’ll be a little tricky,” said Don Andrews of the Worcester Street Department.

The city straddles the line where a few inches could easily turn into half a foot. Plow driver Greg Gicas of New England Tree Experts says he’s expecting a wintry mix, the worst possible scenario.

“It’s awful. It can flash-freeze. It can turn roads into a skating rink, a lot of car accidents, jam-ups on the highways and back roads,” Gicas said. “Worst case scenario for a plow company and for motorists.”

Worcester Public Schools already announced district-wide closures, tweeting out that both classes and after-school activities will be canceled.

Those treating the streets tomorrow say that’s probably for the better.

“Absolutely,” Andrews said. “Safety first.”