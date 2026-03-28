FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Groundskeepers at Gillette Stadium are hard at work getting the grass field ready for World Cup games this summer.

With the World Cup coming to Foxboro, the groundskeepers have to replace the field’s turf with natural grass ahead of the big games.

Gillette Stadium Field Superintendent Ryan Bjorn said getting the field ready has been a fun challenge.

“From the day we started rolling sod to the day we finished was about five days,” he said. “The natural grass process is much more meticulous.”

His crew is getting help from grass expert Dr. Trey Rogers from Michigan State University.

“It’s harvested from a sheet of plastic and our technical term we have is sod on plastic,” Rogers said. “His crew goes to work, maintains it as they would a natural turf field.”

This is not the first time grass has been played on at Gillette, it was installed about 10 years ago for another tournament.

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